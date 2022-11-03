Aug. 6, 1951 - Aug. 26, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Larry P. Silverman, age 71, lifelong resident of Hammond, IN passed away at his home on August 26, 2022.

He is survived by his brother, Bruce Silverman of Bristol, IN; and numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Sylvia Silverman, and older brother, Ronnie Silverman.

He graduated from Hammond Tech in 1970 and worked for Marshall Field's for many years before retiring. He enjoyed following the Cubs, caring for his pets, and donating whatever he could to many charitable causes.

Donations may be made to Adec, Inc. at www.adecinc.com which has a 100% Rating on Charity Navigator or any worthy cause of your choice. No service is planned at this time.