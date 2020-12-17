Dec. 31, 1962 - Dec. 15, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Larry "Papa Smurf" Arndt, 57 of Valparaiso, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was born December 31, 1962 in Valparaiso to Robert and Bernice (Nelson) Arndt.

Larry attended Kouts High School, and worked at Brown Tire in Valparaiso before becoming a forklift operator with Dairy Rich in Merrillville for his career. He savored the taste of a cold beer, and had a good time listening to rock and roll music. Larry enjoyed life, and loved his son and grandchildren dearly. He will be missed by those who knew him.

He is survived by his son, Larry Arndt of Wheatfield; grandchildren: Zaden and Nevaeh Arndt; siblings: Becky (Richard) Dunn, Jeanne (Lenny) Antrim, Donald Arndt, Terry Arndt; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Ronald Arndt.

A burial of ashes will take place at a later date at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.