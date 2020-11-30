Larry S. Jarrett

Nov. 24, 1944 - Nov. 27, 2020

Larry S. Jarrett, born November 24, 1944 in Swifton, Arkansas to sharecroppers Dan and Sarah Jarrett, Larry learned a love for family and a strong work ethic early on. From picking cotton, to building cabinets, to climbing telephone poles, to finding his passion and gift in real estate for the past 45 years, Larry loved his work, loved his family more, and loved his community like family. He never met a stranger, connecting effortlessly with people in any situation, developing lifetime friendships, and making everyone feel genuinely valued and welcome.

Larry passed peacefully surrounded by family on November 27, 2020, and is survived by: his beloved wife of 56 years, Kim (Freeman) Jarrett, siblings, Lee Roy (Maxine) Jarrett, Linda (John) Sweet-Carpenter, children, Alan (Eva) Jarrett of Alpharetta, GA, Tami (Andy) Pullins of Valparaiso, Rachel (Todd) Bauer of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Kristopher (Stephani) Pullins, Lauren (Doug) Jarrett-Abrams, Kaylee (Kyle) Whitaker, Zac (Carson) Bauer, Cade Jarrett and Josh Bauer, one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter on the way, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Mary, Norm, Paul and Bill.