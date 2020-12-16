Larry Shrader

HOBART, IN — Larry Shrader, 79, of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Larry was born in Gary, Indiana, to Homer and Catherine Shrader.

Larry is survived by his wife, Judy; two sons, Robert (Kathy), of Valparaiso, and David (Natalie), of St. John; and seven grandchildren: Katie, Kristen, Eric, Owen, Ryan, Carson and Aidan; sister, Kathleen (Ray) Langbehn; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Catherine Shrader; sister, Wilma Wilhelm; brothers, Eugene, Andrew, Harold and half brother, Donald; and sister-in-law, Janice Brown.

Larry was a graduate of Tolleston High School class of 1959. He earned a bachelor of science degree and a master's segree from Ball State University and an educational specialist degree in school administration from Indiana State University.

While in school, Larry met Judy, the love of his life. They celebrated 58 years of marriage. Larry was a member of St. Bridget Church in Hobart.