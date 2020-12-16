Larry Shrader
HOBART, IN — Larry Shrader, 79, of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Larry was born in Gary, Indiana, to Homer and Catherine Shrader.
Larry is survived by his wife, Judy; two sons, Robert (Kathy), of Valparaiso, and David (Natalie), of St. John; and seven grandchildren: Katie, Kristen, Eric, Owen, Ryan, Carson and Aidan; sister, Kathleen (Ray) Langbehn; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Catherine Shrader; sister, Wilma Wilhelm; brothers, Eugene, Andrew, Harold and half brother, Donald; and sister-in-law, Janice Brown.
Larry was a graduate of Tolleston High School class of 1959. He earned a bachelor of science degree and a master's segree from Ball State University and an educational specialist degree in school administration from Indiana State University.
While in school, Larry met Judy, the love of his life. They celebrated 58 years of marriage. Larry was a member of St. Bridget Church in Hobart.
Larry taught social studies for School City of Hobart for 13 years. He later became an assistant principal for Crown Point Schools and served in that position for 24 years until he retired in 2001. Larry influenced the lives of many students. He was a positive role model for all who knew him. He had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a kind and loving family man.
Larry and Judy loved being grandparents as they attended numerous athletic events, recitals, school programs and special events. Other times, they would walk to the Hobart dam, feed ducks, visit local stores for a "must have toy," play ball, stop at the "cookie store" or restaurant to top off the day. Larry enjoyed meeting up with his Dunkin friends before the pandemic to discuss topics of politics, economic issues and sports.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Hobart Fire Department for all of the help they have provided over the years. Memorial contributions in Larry's name may be made to the Hobart Fire Department House Fund at 401 E. 10th St., Hobart, IN 46342.
There was a private funeral service for the family at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. He was laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.
