Larry Smith

July 1, 1951 — Jan. 8, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — (Ret) CSM Larry Smith, 69, was fighting the good fight until the good Lord called him home on January 8, 2021. Larry was born July 1, 1951, in Hammond, IN, the son of Boyce (Bud) and Evestil (Cartwright) Smith.

Larry married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Dorothy (Military). They were married for 41 years. They had three children, daughters, Valerie (Anthony) Orndorff, of Crown Point, Lisa (Michael) Holland, of Crown Point, and his son, Nicholas (fiancee Amanda) Smith, of Hammond; and five precious granddaughters: Gianna, Alivia, Cheyenne, Alina and Amiyah. His extended family included members and friends of the 113th Engineer Battalion.

A service of remembrance will be held Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster. The funeral will be held Saturday at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, at 12:30 p.m. After Mass, to the cemetery where he will be laid to rest with full military honors.

Please see full obituary on Burns-Kish website office@ burnskish.com.