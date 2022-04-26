July 6, 1961 - April 23, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Larry Surowiec, 60, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. He was born July 6, 1961 in Gary, IN to Raymond M. & Catherine (Mudryk) Surowiec and graduated from Merrillville High School in 1979. Larry made his career as a mail carrier for the past 33 years, having begun in Munster and continued at Valparaiso where he was recognized for an accident-free tenure. His perfectionist personality wove its way through every aspect of his life. The landscaping and gardening he did can only be described as meticulous, including the 26-foot-tall cherry tomato plant he nurtured to local renown. His classic cars routinely won prizes at every show they were entered in. Vegetable entries in the Porter County fair were also habitual winners. Organization of something as simple as Christmas decorations could be considered enviable.
Survivors include his mother, Catherine Surowiec of Valparaiso; siblings: Sue McIntire of Kouts, Dave Surowiec of Valparaiso & Lisa (Phil) Karides of Orland Park, IL; and nieces & nephews: Aaron & Adam Surowiec, Dan & Chris Mekola, Brooke Wolf, Tiffany Williams & Alexander Karides. He was preceded in death by his father in 2015 and brother-in-law, Chuck McIntire in 2019.
A visitation will be held Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. A funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday directly at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wanatah with burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery.