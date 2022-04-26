VALPARAISO, IN - Larry Surowiec, 60, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. He was born July 6, 1961 in Gary, IN to Raymond M. & Catherine (Mudryk) Surowiec and graduated from Merrillville High School in 1979. Larry made his career as a mail carrier for the past 33 years, having begun in Munster and continued at Valparaiso where he was recognized for an accident-free tenure. His perfectionist personality wove its way through every aspect of his life. The landscaping and gardening he did can only be described as meticulous, including the 26-foot-tall cherry tomato plant he nurtured to local renown. His classic cars routinely won prizes at every show they were entered in. Vegetable entries in the Porter County fair were also habitual winners. Organization of something as simple as Christmas decorations could be considered enviable.