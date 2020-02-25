Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HOBART, IN - Larry Tinoco, age 60 of Hobart, passed away on February 22, 2020. Visitation Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. and Funeral Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Visit www.burnsfuneral.com for full obituary.