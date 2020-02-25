Larry Tinoco

Larry Tinoco

{{featured_button_text}}
Larry Tinoco

HOBART, IN - Larry Tinoco, age 60 of Hobart, passed away on February 22, 2020. Visitation Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. and Funeral Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Visit www.burnsfuneral.com for full obituary.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts