Nov. 18, 1949 - May 30, 2022

ST. JOHN - Larry Tucker, 72 of St. John, IN formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Debi (Zerkel) Tucker of 50 years; three daughters: Courtney (Tyson) Tucker Trotter, their children: Carson and Kiernan, Lindsey (Michael)Tucker Campbell, their children: Brandon, Zachary and Grayson, Meighan Tucker Wise and her children: Dylan, Tucker and Alaina; brother, Shane (Kim) Tucker; sister, Sheree Skertich; nephews: Jake Tucker and Logan Skertich; niece, Hannah Tucker. Also survived by Nancy Tucker; and her daughter, LeeAnne (Robert) Whistler.

Proceded in death by his parents: Harry and Jane Tucker; mother-in-law, Jeri Zerkel; and Kevin Tucker.

Larry served on the US Coast Guards for four years active duty and four years with the reserves. He was employed as a manager with McDonald's restaurant corporation, for ten years. He then went on to become an owner/operator of Arby's Inc. He owned franchises in Rensselaer, IN, Crown Point, IN, Logansport, IN, and Peru, IL, until he retired at the age 66.

Larry was a member of the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Advertising Co-op and served as Director of Board for over 30 years. He was active in community and local politics. He served for 15 years as a Schererville City Town Councilman and also a Precinct Committeeman. Larry was later appointed as a Lake County Plan Commission member for 12 years. He currently was serving on the South Shore Convention Visitors Authority Board of Directions (SSCVA).

Larry was an active member of the Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Schererville, IN. He was the original car guy and loved car shows. He was a member of the Calumet Corvette Club dating back to 1972, a long time member of Vintage Tin Car Club, and a part of the Highway Rodders. He enjoyed a life filled with his posse of friends and car buddies that were like his family with too many to mention but they know who they are.

Larry loved his three daughters and was the best girl dad. He loved his eight grandchildren with all of his heart. He enjoyed spending time with them from baseball games to basketball games to taking the grandkids bowling and fishing. His girl dad experience came in handy with his only granddaughter. His family enjoyed many summers at Schafer Lake learning to ski and fish. There were many family road trips all across the country. Whether in the pop-up camper, flying or driving, there were wonderful memories. Larry was an avid dog lover surprising his family with a sweet doggie he rescued as a forever pet. Larry was the sweetest, kindest man you'd ever meet. His laugh could be picked out of a crowd. He will be missed dearly and always in our hearts.

Our family would like to thank his wonderful team of Doctors: Dr. Buccelleto, Dr. Daniel Smith, Dr. Nicolas, Dr. Raymond Zimmerman, Dr. Wilks.

Friends may visit the family on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:30 P.M. until the time of memorial service at 5:00 P.M. with Pastor Bob Lueder officiating.

Donations to the Humane Society can be made in Larry's honor if you wish.

