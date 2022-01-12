Larry Willis Mr.

June 6, 1943 - Jan. 8, 2022
LEAKESVILLE, MS - Services for Mr. Larry R. Willis, age 78, of Leakesville, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Faith Presbyterian Church in Leakesville with Rev. Ron Pierce officiating.
Larry's work in the pollution control industry carried him all over the country for over 25 years. He retired as a supervisor with Environmental Elements Corporation. Larry was a kind soul who never met a stranger. He was an avid antique collector and watch maker, who loved to tinker. His love for traveling carried he and his beloved wife, Mary, on many adventures across the country and around the globe. Above all, Larry loved his family more than anything, and was dedicated to making sure of their happiness.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents: Robert "Bob" Willis and Jean Presta.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Mary J. Willis; his daughters: Connie (Andrew) Baldy of Birmingham and Sam (Gene) Carney of Saraland; his grandchildren: Whitney Allen Headley, Lexi Alvarez, Breanna Carney, Jada Carney, and Huntley Gene Carney; his great-granddaughter, Harper Rose Headley; his sister, Rita (Ronnie) Patterson of Chattanooga, TN; his brothers: Terry Willis of Spring Hill, FL and Gary Willis of New Port Richey, FL; the mother of his daughters, Mary E. Willis; his sisters-in-law, Josa (Mike) Greene and Patty Victor, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church.
JONES AND SON FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.