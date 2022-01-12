Larry Willis Mr.

Larry's work in the pollution control industry carried him all over the country for over 25 years. He retired as a supervisor with Environmental Elements Corporation. Larry was a kind soul who never met a stranger. He was an avid antique collector and watch maker, who loved to tinker. His love for traveling carried he and his beloved wife, Mary, on many adventures across the country and around the globe. Above all, Larry loved his family more than anything, and was dedicated to making sure of their happiness.