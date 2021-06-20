 Skip to main content
Laryy Mayden

Oct. 4, 1943 - Jan. 4, 2021

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR DAD ON HIS FIRST FATHER'S DAY IN HEAVEN. Happy Father's Day Dad, No cards or gifts were bought this year; no special dinner to make. A drive to the cemetery, we will take, bringing with us flowers for you. Our lives have changed forever, it will never be the same. Tears are a daily part of our lives now. Dad, Thank you for your friendship and your love. We are proud to be your daughters! With much love on our first Father's Day without you, Sheryl and Shelly.

