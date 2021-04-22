Laszlo Steven "Les" Balogh

January 30, 1962 - January 26, 2021
HOUSTON, TX - Laszlo "Les" Steven Balogh, age 58, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Chicago Heights, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
Laszlo is survived by his mother, Mabel Balogh; brother, Joe (Karla) Balogh; and sister, Judy Balogh. Laszlo was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Balogh (Neeley); father, Joszef Balogh; and aunt, Arlene Phillips.
Laszlo was born in Milwaukee, WI. He was part of the class of 1980 at Bloom Trail High School located in Chicago Heights. Laszlo went on to study at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL. He was a volunteer at Steger Fire Department during high school and went on to be a part of Markham Fire Department, Hazel Crest Fire Department, and worked as a firefighter//paramedic for over 20 years. Laszlo was an avid Chicago sports fan. He loved his family, friends, and his dogs.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 5:30 p.m. To view the Memorial Service via live stream through your Facebook page, search for Geisen Funeral Homes Facebook Page at www.facebook.com//geisenfuneralhome//. The live stream will pop up when the service begins at 5:30 PM CST.
For the health and safety of the Balogh family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation or memorial services. Visit Laszlo's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.