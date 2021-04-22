Laszlo Steven "Les" Balogh

January 30, 1962 - January 26, 2021

HOUSTON, TX - Laszlo "Les" Steven Balogh, age 58, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Chicago Heights, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Laszlo is survived by his mother, Mabel Balogh; brother, Joe (Karla) Balogh; and sister, Judy Balogh. Laszlo was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Balogh (Neeley); father, Joszef Balogh; and aunt, Arlene Phillips.

Laszlo was born in Milwaukee, WI. He was part of the class of 1980 at Bloom Trail High School located in Chicago Heights. Laszlo went on to study at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL. He was a volunteer at Steger Fire Department during high school and went on to be a part of Markham Fire Department, Hazel Crest Fire Department, and worked as a firefighter//paramedic for over 20 years. Laszlo was an avid Chicago sports fan. He loved his family, friends, and his dogs.