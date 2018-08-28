Laura A. Arnold (nee Micka) age 65, suddenly. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of Allison Arnold. Loving daughter of Lillian and the late Michael Micka. Dear sister of Michael Micka, Patricia Micka and Sandra Micka. Cherished partner of Larry Hryn.
Visitation Wednesday 3:00-9:00 PM at the PALOS-GAIDAS FUNERAL HOME, 11028 Southwest Hwy,. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Thursday 10:30 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St. (Palos Hills) for 11:30 AM Mass. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com, (708) 974 4410.