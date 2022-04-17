Laura Angele Corpus

She is survived by the love of her life, Eddie Lopez, with whom she had recently celebrated an anniversary of 50 wonderful years together. Laura is welcomed home by her parents: Rosemary Galvan and Abraham Corpus; and brothers: Abraham, Allen, and Arnold. She will be greatly missed by her sister, Myra (Brian Velazquez) East Chicago, IN; and brothers: Alexander, East Chicago, IN, Armando (Francisco Javier Silvares Vega), Oakland, CA, Albert (Lori Noto) of Torrington, CT. She also leaves behind her niece and nephew: Sara Corpus and Zachary Igartua (Gabriela Mora) both of East Chicago, IN; as well as grandniece, Stella Mora Igartua; and her lifelong childhood friend, Mary Rubesha of Dyer, IN.

Laura was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Purdue University, Lafayette. She also received her Master of Business Administration from Indiana University Northwest. Laura had a successful career in Human Resources and Business Administration, having worked for Inland Steel, Hugh Freddy Manufacturing, Housing and Urban Development and most recently with the City of East Chicago. Laura also worked tirelessly on a variety of charities and community organizations. Laura was always happy and willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. She genuinely cared for the people in her life and their loved ones. She loved to entertain, she enjoyed every opportunity to be with family, friends, colleagues and former classmates. Laura had a deep appreciation for film, music, travel, and always loved discovering new things to enjoy, near home, in Chicago and around the world. Laura was passionate about the beauty of this world in art and nature and always tried to surround herself and those she loved with what she discovered. Words also cannot express how blessed we were to have had her in our lives.