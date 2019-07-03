BANGOR, WI - Laura B. Zaragoza passed away on June 27, 2019, late of Bangor, WI, formerly of Chicago's South Deering Area. Beloved wife of the late Ben. Loving mother of Kristine Ortega, James, late Lawrence "Larry", late Frank, and late Mark Zaragoza. Fond grandmother of seven and great grandmother of 12. Laura was a retired employee of Solo Cup Co.
Visitation Friday July 5, 2019 from 8:30 am until time of prayers at 10:30 am at ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to St. George Church (9546 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago) for Mass at 11:00 am. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. (773) 731-2749.