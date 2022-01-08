LOWELL, IN - Laura Carnegie Snyder, 87, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She is survived by her children: Lisa (John) Newcomb and Scott Carnegie; grandchildren: Ian Carnegie, Brandon and Noah (Marianna) Newcomb, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wassel; daughter-in-law, Judy; siblings: Tony, Helen and Martha. Laura was a member of Lowell Church of Christ; Lowell Garden Club, serving as President for many years; served on the Lake Co. Precinct Committee; made many entries to the Lake Co. Fair; worked at US Steel and spent many years as a Self Employed Seamstress.