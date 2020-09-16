× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Laura Carpenter (nee Myers)

HAMMOND, IN — Laura Carpenter (nee Myers), 98, of Hammond, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her home of the past 70 years, surrounded by her three children, Barbara Bade (Dan), Dianne Carpenter and John Carpenter (Kathryn).

Laura was born March 10, 1922, in Mexico, IN, to Lynn and Florence (Greer) Myers on their family farm. At 20 years old she moved to Hammond where she met the love of her life, Charles (Chuck) Carpenter, 1921–2000. They married in 1947 and created a loving home. Laura and Chuck also owned and operated Chicken Galore in Hammond for 26 years. Almost every family member, immediate and extended, worked there at one time or another.

Laura was a longtime member of South Side Christian Church where she made many long-lasting friendships. Laura and Chuck were co-founders of the Calumet Area Deaf Mission, which continues to this day. She loved watching the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago White Sox. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Carpenter; parents; cousin, Mary Lou Brumm; and aunt, Mary Hopper.