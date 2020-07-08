× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Laura Jean Barker

VALPARAISO, IN — Laura Jean Barker, 51, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born June 1, 1969, to Billy Ray and Gladia (Parks) Jarrell. Laura had served in the Janitorial Services Department at Opportunity Enterprises for many years. Family trips to Zao Island were eagerly anticipated along with regular bowling outings. She lived her Christian faith daily in all facets of her life and was a devoted member of Faith Mission Church where her husband had pastored.

On June 18, 1987, she married Herbert Thomas Barker, who preceded her in death in 2016. Survivors include their sons, Herbie Ray (Samantha) Barker and Zachary Thomas Barker, both of Mishawaka; her father, Billy Ray Jarrell; siblings, Donna (Larry) McQueen, Melissa Jarrell, Anthony (Angela) Jarrell, Mary Neeley and John (Jeanette) Jarrell; and grandchildren, Gracelyn Barker, Rylan Barker, Sebastian Barker and Ayden Flynn. She was also preceded in death by her mother, Gladia Erickson, and brother, Bill Jarrell.

A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will be held Saturday, 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial following at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the family. Face masks will be required by the Barker family.