Laura K. Hallloran

Laura K. Halloran
HOBART, IN — Laura K. Halloran, 60, of Hobart, passed away July 13, 2020. She was a loving mother and G.G. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Wallie, and husband, Thomas.
She is survived by her four sons, Justin (Erica), Jon (Shayleen), Kevin (Terese) and Mike (Kelsie); and seven grandchildren: Isabel, Mackenzie, Reigny, Addisyn, Emmett, Annalyse, Sophia.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th St., Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com
