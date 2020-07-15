Laura K. Hallloran

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Laura K. Halloran

HOBART, IN — Laura K. Halloran, 60, of Hobart, passed away July 13, 2020. She was a loving mother and G.G. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Wallie, and husband, Thomas.

She is survived by her four sons, Justin (Erica), Jon (Shayleen), Kevin (Terese) and Mike (Kelsie); and seven grandchildren: Isabel, Mackenzie, Reigny, Addisyn, Emmett, Annalyse, Sophia.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th St., Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com