HOBART, IN — Laura K. Halloran, 60, of Hobart, passed away July 13, 2020. She was a loving mother, and G.G. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Wallie, and husband, Thomas.

She is survived by her four sons Justin (Erica), Jon (Shayleen), Kevin (Terese) and Mike (Kelsie); and seven grandchildren, Isabel, Mackenzie, Reigny, Addisyn, Emmett, Annalyse and Sophia.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com

