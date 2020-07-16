× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Laura K. Halloran

HOBART, IN — Laura K. Halloran, 60, of Hobart, passed away July 13, 2020. She was a loving mother, and G.G. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Wallie, and husband, Thomas.

She is survived by her four sons Justin (Erica), Jon (Shayleen), Kevin (Terese) and Mike (Kelsie); and seven grandchildren, Isabel, Mackenzie, Reigny, Addisyn, Emmett, Annalyse and Sophia.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com