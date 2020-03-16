HOBART, IN - Laura "Laurie" E. Jones, age 57, of Hobart, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born in Gary, Indiana on September 26, 1962. Laurie was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted daughter.

Laurie is survived by her mother, Paula Leech; faithful companion, Don Juan; nephews, Xavier, Pete; nieces, Vanessa, Victoria, Jessica; and many more nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Leech; and father, Larry Leech.

Memorial donations, in Laurie's honor, may be made to her family or flowers may be sent for her funeral. A funeral service for Laurie will take place Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. David Kime officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, Brady Chapel, 3781 Central Ave. Lake Station, IN 46405. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 10:00-1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. For more information, please call 219-962-1606. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.