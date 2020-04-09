× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROSSVILLE, TN - Laura Lee Melcher, age 60, of Crossville, TN, (formerly of Hammond, IN) passed away on April 4, 2020 unexpectedly at the Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, TN. She was born on November 29, 1959 to the late Norman and Aldona (Putrus) Tapper in Hammond, IN. On July 1, 1983, she married her beloved husband, Stephen E. Melcher in Hobart, IN. Laura loved Music and attending live concerts. She was a published Poet, spent time making stained glass. She had a true passion for Traveling and became a travel agent as a result of her travels. Her family and friends will miss her dearly.

Laura leaves behind her husband of 37 years, Stephen E. Melcher; children, Stephen E. (Tammy) Melcher Jr., James Melcher, Nicole (Vince) Schultz, Sean (Kim) Melcher and Jennifer (Anthony) Sundberg; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren and two siblings. Laura is reunited again with her parents, Norman and Aldona Tapper and dear friend, Carrie Clark.

A private family gathering and funeral service to honor Laura will take place at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME and burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pastor Rebecca Sundquist will be officiating. To watch the live webcast of this service please visit https://www.facebook.com/ChapelLawnFuneral/ shortly before 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 11, 2020.