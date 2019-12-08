IN LOVING MEMORY OF LAURA LEE TRINKLE (nee Vadas) ON HER 20TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 7/17/1971 - 12/5/1999 Love is forever. When you lose a loved one, you're never quite the same. There's always a little tear drop, at the mention of their name. Time may ease the heartache, and eyes no longer cry, but there's a little voice inside that never says, "Goodbye." Always in our thoughts forever in our hearts. Your Loving Family
