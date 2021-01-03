Laura Louise Valentine Jones (1917 – 2020) passed away December 26, after a fall at home. She attended the first Kindergarten class at Miller School in Miller Beach, IN and continued her education there through her freshman year in high school and graduated from Emerson High School in Gary, IN. She met an older student, Sam Jones, during that time and decided she wanted to marry him when she turned 21. She did not tell him this and decided in the meantime they would be friends. On her 16th birthday her parents gave her the vacant lot next door to their family home. Laura thought it was a lousy gift and would have preferred a new dress. However, Sam became an architect, designed, and built their home on her birthday lot where they lived until Sam's death in 1966 and where Laura continued to live until 2 weeks prior to her death. She and Sam were married at Central Christian Church in Gary on November 12, 1938.