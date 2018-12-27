La PORTE, IN - Laura Lynn Zajac, 60 years, of La Porte, passed away on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at her home after fighting a courageous battle with cancer with her loving family by her side. Laura was born in La Porte, IN, on July 20, 1958 to John Charles and Darlene Mae (Shuta) Arndt. On March 27, 2012 in La Porte, IN, she married Raymond 'Skip' Zajac who survives. Also surviving are her beloved children, Andrew J. Brenda of La Porte, Katelyn M. Brenda of Valparaiso; step-son, Ethan E. Zajac; mother, Darlene M. Arndt of Wanatah, mother-in-law, Diana M. Zajac of Dyer and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, John C. Arndt and father-in-law, Raymond S. Zajac, Sr.
Laura was a School Psychologist for 33 years at Porter County School System. Laura graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington. She enjoyed equestrian activities, camping, and being outdoors.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM (CT) on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at CUTLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER with Pastor Dennis Meyer officiating. Interment will take place at Carmel Cemetery at a later time.
A time of visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM Friday, December 28, 2018 at CUTLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER and from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Porter County Animal Shelter, 3355 Bertholet Blvd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com.