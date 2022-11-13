 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Laura Mae Murzyn (nee Wigley)

  • 0
Laura Mae Murzyn (nee Wigley)

Oct. 30, 2022 - Nov. 02, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Laura Mae Murzyn (nee Wigley), 93, of Munster passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. She is survived by her children: Patrick (Louisa) Murzyn, Debbie Murzyn, and Daniel (Sally) Murzyn; grandchildren: Christopher (Allison) Poolitsan and Krystle Murzyn; great-grandchildren: Miller, Hayes, Palmer and Liam Patrick; sister, Carol Bowser; and sister-in-law, Patsy Gacek; dear companion, Tom Olthoff; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband, Ted "Murphy" Murzyn; parents, Daniel and Evelyn Wigley; baby sister, Donna Jean; brother, Daniel Wigley, his wife, Jeannette and son, Scott; brother-in-law, Stanley Murzyn and his wife, Fran; and sister-in-laws: Sister Mary Murzyn and Anne Gaspar. There will be no services, per her request. Tribute donations in her memory can be made at https://humaneindiana.org/donate. For full obituary visit: https://www.hillsidefhcares.com/obituary/Laura-Murzyn

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Strange sea creature resembling gymnast's ribbon baffles tourists in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts