MUNSTER, IN - Laura Mae Murzyn (nee Wigley), 93, of Munster passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. She is survived by her children: Patrick (Louisa) Murzyn, Debbie Murzyn, and Daniel (Sally) Murzyn; grandchildren: Christopher (Allison) Poolitsan and Krystle Murzyn; great-grandchildren: Miller, Hayes, Palmer and Liam Patrick; sister, Carol Bowser; and sister-in-law, Patsy Gacek; dear companion, Tom Olthoff; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband, Ted "Murphy" Murzyn; parents, Daniel and Evelyn Wigley; baby sister, Donna Jean; brother, Daniel Wigley, his wife, Jeannette and son, Scott; brother-in-law, Stanley Murzyn and his wife, Fran; and sister-in-laws: Sister Mary Murzyn and Anne Gaspar. There will be no services, per her request. Tribute donations in her memory can be made at https://humaneindiana.org/donate. For full obituary visit: https://www.hillsidefhcares.com/obituary/Laura-Murzyn