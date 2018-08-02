DYER, IN - Laura Mary Rusbasan, 42, passed away unexpectedly on July 30, 2018. Laura was a sweet and loving soul, a kind-hearted and considerate person dearly loved by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her father, Bob Rusbasan Sr., brother Bob (Bethany) Rusbasan Jr., sister Maureen (David) Scheeringa and Peggy Sue, her beloved dog. She is also survived by nieces Isabella and Emily McCoy and Aleksandra and Gabriella Rusbasan as well as nephew Trey Rusbasan and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Special friend Marc Coachys. She joins her mother Marsha who transitioned on April 21, 2018.
Laura was a loving daughter who helped care for her mother the past couple of years. She was an animal lover and had many dogs in her lifetime. It wasn't uncommon for three big dogs to pile in bed with her at night. Her beloved dogs Sally and Sammy will be waiting for her on the Rainbow Bridge. Laura will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind.
A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, August 4, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN) to St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church (500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN) for mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Humane Indiana, 421 45th St. Munster, IN 46321, would be greatly appreciated.