Laura Nisevich
12/20/1914 - 10/5/1999
IN LOVING MEMORY OF LAURA NISEVICH LOVING MOTHER, GRANDMOTHER, GREAT GRANDMOTHER, GREAT GREAT GRANDMOTHER
Wishing You a Happy Birthday! It has been 21 years since God has taken you away from us, it seems like it was just yesterday. We will always love you, miss you and keep you in our prayers. Your Loving Family
P.S. Love to Dad and Snickers, Beau, Geist, Baby, Keira, Gunner and Jeff
