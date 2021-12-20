 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Peoples Bank
Laura Nisevich

Laura Nisevich

Dec. 20, 1914 - Oct. 5, 1999

IN LOVING MEMORY OF LAURA NISEVICH LOVING MOTHER, GRANDMOTHER, GREAT GRANDMOTHER, GREAT GREAT GRANDMOTHER Wishing You a Happy Birthday! It has been 22 years since God has taken you away from us, it seems like it was just yesterday. We will always love you, miss you and keep you in our prayers. Your Loving Family

P.S. Love to Dad and Snickers, Beau, Geist, Baby, Keira, Gunner and Jeff

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts