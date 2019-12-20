IN LOVING MEMORY OF LAURA NISEVICH LOVING MOTHER, GRANDMOTHER, GREAT GRANDMOTHER, GREAT GREAT GRANDMOTHER 12/20/1914 - 10/5/1999
It has been 20 years since God has taken you away from us, it seems like it was just yesterday. We will always love you, miss you and keep you in our prayers.
P.S. Love to Dad and Snickers, Beau,
