IN LOVING MEMORY OF LAURA NISEVICH LOVING MOTHER, GRANDMOTHER, GREAT GRANDMOTHER, GREAT GREAT GRANDMOTHER 12/20/1914 - 10/5/1999
It has been 20 years since God has taken you away from us, it seems like it was just yesterday. We will always love you, miss you and keep you in our prayers.
Your Loving Family
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
P.S. Love to Dad and Snickers, Beau,
Geist, Baby, and Keira