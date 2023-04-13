EAST CHICAGO, IN - Laura Noble, 88, of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at her home in East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Grace Missionary Baptist Church 3602 Ivy Street in East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Robert Johnson, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. Divinity Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Live streaming will begin at 11:00 AM CST via www.divinityfuneralhome.com