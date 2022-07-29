Laura Raquel Mayol Yuran

Feb. 1, 1955 - July 21, 2022

HIGHLAND - Laura Raquel Mayol Yuran age 67 of Highland, IN departed this life on Thursday, July 21, 2022 surrounded by her family. She succumbed to breast cancer.

Laura was born on February 1, 1955, in Canovanas, Puerto Rico to Carlos Raul Mayol and Ana Pura Gonzalez Pagan and raised by Emilio Arroyo Pagan from the age of four. At the age of 2, Laura and her family moved to Indiana in 1957. Laura graduated from Gary Emerson High School in 1973 and attended Gary IVY Tech Community College. She worked at the Gary Methodist Hospital, Lake County Government Center, Ultra grocery store and the School City of East Chicago, IN for 25 years until her retirement on February 9, 2021. Laura was a loving and kind person who loved helping others. She was a devoted mother to her sons, caring and generous to her family and loved her fur animals. She enjoyed music, dancing, drawing and crafting.

Laura is preceded in death by her brother, Hector Raul Mayol; fathers: Carlos Raul Mayol and Emilio A. Arroyo Pagan.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Husband Thomas A. Yuran of 37 years; sons: Jason (Angela Gonzalez) Jenner, Thomas A. (Jennifer Karpenic) Yuran, Jr., Jonathon P. (Ronald) Yuran Reid; grandson: Seth Coffey; granddaughters: Brooklyn Yuran and Layla Yuran; mother, Ana (Nini) P. Pagan; brothers: Jose Mayol, Hector Arroyo; sister, Gladys (Emile II) Miller; In-laws: Rudy Yuran, Rene Yuran, Helene Servin and Mary Anne Chornack Yuran; nieces; nephews; The Lady Bug Club; and many friends who loved her dearly.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, July 29, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Monica and Luke Catholic Church, 645 Rhode Island St., Gary, IN, with Fr. Michael Surufka, OFM, Fr. Pat Gaza and Deacon Michael Cummings officiating, Interment at Calvary Cemetery, 2701 Willowdale Road, Portage, IN 46368. Repast to follow at St. Monica and Lukes Catholic Church.

