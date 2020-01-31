HOLLY HILL, FL - Laura S. White (nee Einikis) of Holly Hill, FL passed away a day after joyously celebrating her 91st birthday with family. She enjoyed an active lifestyle that included line dancing and exercise classes until her recent illness. Laura was a longtime resident of both Gary and Hobart, prior to relocating to Holly Hill, FL in 2018.

Laura graduated from Tolleston High School and Indiana University where she obtained a B.S. degree in business administration-and met her future husband James (Jim) White. She later achieved a master's degree in education from IU, enabling her to pursue her passion of elementary education.

As a teenager she was part of a vaudeville acrobatic/dance act-The Three Corwins, performing throughout the U.S. and during WW II in numerous USO events. After completing her bachelor's degree, Laura first worked with the Veteran's Administration in Washington, DC and later Hines Hospital in Illinois.

Laura's first love though was education. She initially availed her show business and teaching talents operating The Twins' School of Dance with her identical sister Florence. After gaining her teaching certificate in the 1960s, she had a lengthy career with the Lake Ridge School System through the 1980s. After retiring, Laura kept her hand in education as a regular substitute teacher throughout northwest Indiana until age 85.