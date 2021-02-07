CROWN POIINT, IN - Laura T. Kleven, age 68 of Crown Point, formerly of Griffith, IN, passed away February 4, 2021. She was a graduate of Calumet High School, Class of 1970, and worked as an administrative assistant at Chicago Title Co. in Crown Point. Laura loved to travel to "parts unknown" to find antique treasures, spending time with grandchildren and working in her yard. She found enjoyment in playing practical jokes on family and friends. She enjoyed a good laugh.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Genevieve Kaminski; siblings: Frances (late Ray) Basel, James "Butch" (late Sylvia) Kaminski.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years Glenn; children: Amy (Rick) Wignall; Todd Kleven; five grandchildren: Cameron (Bethany), Cole, and Clay Wignall, Kylee and Kenzi Kleven; sisters: Joan (late Owen) Scofield and Henrietta (late Larry) Palmer; many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Innichment will take place on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. from BURNS FUNERAL HOME, (Crown Point) to Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.burnsfuneral.com