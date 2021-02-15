Laura Themia (Renneberg) Sherman Ruben died on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 of natural causes. She was born on July 12, 1928, having lived for a total of 33,802 days. Preceeded in death by her daughter, Lauri Sherman. She will be missed by her many beloved friends. She was especially proud of her numerous poems which were published in various editions of Purdue University's literary journal, "Skylark." She had a powerful life force and a great gift for gratitude. Her gratitude and zest for life was expressed to all the friends and family who shared time with her during her days in hospice.