Sept. 8, 1955 - Feb. 16, 2022

HEBRON - Lauran A. Ferguson (nee Zubay), age 66, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Lauran is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard Ferguson; children: Brian Ferguson, Bridget (Art) Ables, Jim (Marcie) Ferguson, Robert (James) Ferguson, Katy (Eric) Ferguson; grandchildren: Jim, Lucas, Andrew, Ethan, Avery, Xander, Matt, Bella; step-mother, Margaret Zubay; brothers: Jim (Melissa) Zubay, Michael Zubay, Nicholas Zubay; sisters: Jean (Jim) Harsany, Jacqui Crawford, Gael Nicksic, Cheryl (Patrick) Grskovich.

Lauran was preceded in death by her parents: Anna Mae and Robert Zubay.

Lauran was a graduate of Gavit High School and received a nursing degree from Purdue University. She had a passion for music and gardening. Lauran made every person feel special, loved, and supported. She will be dearly missed.

Private family services were held at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

In lieu of flowers, go outside and plant one!

