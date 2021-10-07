Laurel Ann Fefferman (nee Clery)

Laurel is survived by her son Matthew Fefferman; daughters: Sheri (James) Bierman, and Andrea (Jay) Lieser; grandchildren: Jake, Bennett, and Jarrett Bierman; Merrick, Ethan, and Evan Lieser; and Mira, Naomi, and Ava Fefferman. Laurel was born on February 20, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to Louis and Eleanor Clery. She was one of six siblings. Laurel was a 1960 graduate of Oak Park River Forest High School.

Laurel married her beloved, Allan, on July 29, 1966 and soon after they started a family. They lived in Chicago, Illinois for a short while and later settled in Munster, Indiana where they raised their three children. Later in life, she took great joy in watching her nine grandchildren grow up. She loved hearing what they were up to and wanted them to send pictures of their daily lives to her iPad for her to view regularly. Laurel was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed.