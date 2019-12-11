{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Laurel Ann "Laurie" Hudson age 67, of Hammond, passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Laurie is survived by her loving children, Angela (David) Boswinkle and James Hudson II; grandchildren, Alicia, Brittany, Jordan and James III; great grandchildren, Caydence, Landon, Lilyann, Adalynn, Kaylynn and Rizzo; Mother, Gladys (late, James B.) Hudson; siblings, Karen Williams, Margie (Eddie) Stewart, Donald (Cathie) Blair and Michael Blair; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Kaitlynn Boswinkle and grandfather, Denzil Cheney.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Kennedy and Main) Schererville, IN 46375 from 2:00 – 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Burial following at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Laurie was an avid gardener and crafter. She attended Morton High School in Hammond. She was an independent woman and a devoted Democrat. Laurie loved music and she loved dogs. In lieu of flowers donations to the Epilepsy Foundation at epilepsychicago.org or your local Humane Society. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.