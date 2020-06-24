× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Laurel Anne Clinton, age 67, of Hammond, IN, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She is survived by her cherished son, David L. Clinton (Traci Pflaum); brother, Michael Clinton, sister Terri (Gerry) Childers; brother-in-law Jeff Sabau, her daily confidant, Aunt Martha Maloian, her closest friend, Jan Maurice, and many aunts and cousins. Laurel was preceded in death by her father and mother, F. Lloyd and Ann (Maloian) Clinton and sister, Tami B. Sabau.

Laurel graduated from Morton High School, Class of 1970. After high school she attended Don Roberts Beauty School. She was a dedicated hairdresser for 50 years. She was the co-owner of Laurel and Angel's Salon. She was currently an independent operator at Amber Gold Salon. Throughout her 50-year career, Laurel has touched many lives as a selfless and humble servant. Her clients were more than appointments, her co-workers more than peers...they were her extended family.

Laurel was a member of Job's Daughters and a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She belonged to the Hammond P.T.A. for many years and was honored as a P.T.A. State Life recipient. She was a member of Peace United Church of Christ.