Jan. 4, 1935 - Jan 3, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Laurel L. Dodrill, 85 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021. She was born January 4, 1935 in Valparaiso to the late Arthur and Maurine (Kinzie) Ashbaugh. Laurel made her career as the Office manager for Dr. Lois Scheimann for 35 years. She was a member of First Christian Church, D.O.C., and enjoyed painting, cross stitching, quilting, crocheting, and doing puzzles. Laurel will be remembered for her feisty spirit and lovable personality.

She is survived by children: Mark (Dorothea) Price of Valparaiso, Dale (Diane) Price of Valparaiso, Deborah (Doug) Frank of Houston, TX, George E. Dodrill, Jr. of Valparaiso, Linda (Guy) Boruff of Plainfield, IN, Terry (Larry) Pennington of Chesterfield, IN; sister, Kay Humphries of Washington; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Price in 1960; second husband, George E. Dodrill in 2013; grandsons: David and Samuel Price; and brothers: Roger and Paul Ashbaugh.

A private funeral service was held at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, and burial followed at Graceland Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dunes Hospice.