Laurel "Laurie" L. Zupancic (nee Buzea)

Sept. 6, 1949 - Feb. 12, 2022

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Laurie, of South Holland formerly of Hegewisch, passed away on February 12, 2022 at 72 years old.

She is survived by her daughters, Noel Zupancic and Jill Stetkevych, and her granddaughter, Alyssa Stetkevych, who lovingly called her Grammy. Also survived by many cousins and friends, but most especially her "baby cousin," Karen (Cruz) Munoz and her best friends, Jacqueline Kaim and Nancy Lettieri. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Daniel and Stella Marie (Majka) Buzea; her brother, George Russell Buzea; and sister-in-law, Beth Ann (Gerak) Buzea.

She retired from the U of C Hospitals and enjoyed every minute of her retirement. Laurie's talents, creativity, generosity, sense of humor and love of life will be sorely missed.

Memorial Service at Opyt Funeral Home on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. with prayers at 5:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Laurie's name to the American Heart Association.