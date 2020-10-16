MANDAN, ND - Lauretta "Wizzy" Taylor, 80, of Mandan, ND, passed away unexpectedly at home on September 24, 2020.

Lauretta was born April 8, 1940, in East Chicago, IN, the son of the late Valentine and Mary (Furman) Balog. She was raised in Northwest Indiana and graduated high school in Highland, IN.

Lauretta met the love of her life, James 'Ted' Taylor in Highland, IN, on a blind date. The two were married in Highland in October 1958. Ted preceded her in death in 2018.

Additionally, Lauretta was preceded in death by her brothers: James 'Jim,' Duane and Steven.

She is survived by her daughter, Caroline Taylor, Mandan; sons: Craig (Sharon) Taylor, Mandan and Brian (Susan) Taylor, Sheridan, WY; grandchildren: Christopher Taylor; Jessica (Nathaneil) Baladad, Brandi (Steve) Wald; Sarah (Zach) Gainous, Emily and Eric Taylor; great-grandchildren: Kiau, Tyler and Aria Taylor; Siena, Steven Jr., and Thomas Wald and Ella Taylor.

Cremation has taken place. Burial services for Lauretta and Ted will take place at a future date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.