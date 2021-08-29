HIGHLAND, IN - Laurie A Schuetzenhofer, age 67, of Highland, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021. She is survived by her son Aaron (Lindsey) Underwood and granddaughter Lilly. She is also survived by children: Karolyn (Jerry) Cross, John (Kim) Schuetzenhofer, and Dan (Tara) Schuetzenhofer; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother Larry (Joyce) Satmary; sister Lynn (Dave) Olen; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John Schuetzenhofer, daughter Alyssa Underwood, and parents Steve and Genevieve Satmary.

As per her wishes Mrs. Schuetzenhofer will be cremated and memorial services will be held at a later date. Laurie was a lifelong resident of Highland and retired from Calumet National Bank, later First Midwest Bank, after 34 years of service. She was very active in her Tuesday morning Women's Bible Study, enjoyed playing games with her best friend, Debbie Kolbi and loved her dog, Millie.

Laurie was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother; and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com