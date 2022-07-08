Laurie A Schuetzenhofer

HIGHLAND, IN - Laurie A Schuetzenhofer, age 67, of Highland, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021. She is survived by her son, Aaron (Lindsey) Underwood; and granddaughter, Lilly. She is also survived by children: Karolyn (Jerry) Cross, John (Kim) Schuetzenhofer, and Dan (Tara) Schuetzenhofer; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, Larry (Joyce) Satmary; sister, Lynn (Dave) Olen; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Schuetzenhofer; daughter, Alyssa Underwood; and parents: Steve and Genevieve Satmary.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Faith Church 8910 Grace St., Highland with Pastor Tim Huisenga officiating. A fellowship luncheon at the church will follow the service.

Laurie was a lifelong resident of Highland and retired from Calumet National Bank, later First Midwest Bank, after 34 years of service. She was very active in her Tuesday morning Women's Bible Study, enjoyed playing games with her best friend, Debbie Kolbi and loved her dog, Millie. Laurie was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother; and will be greatly missed.