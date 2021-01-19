LaVerne Beck (nee Zuver)

HAMMOND, IN - LaVerne R. Beck (nee Zuver), age 93, of Hammond, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Beck; two sons: David (Debra) Beck, and Jon Beck; grandsons: David (Tonya) Beck, Jeffrey (Jenn) Beck, and Christopher Beck; granddaughter, Kimberly Fentress; great-grandchildren: Lillianna Beck, Lindsey Beck, Tyler Gerald, Jack Hardesty, and Amara Beck; one brother, Robert (Sue) Zuver; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Paul; two sisters and two brothers.