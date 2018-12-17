MUNSTER, IN - LaVerne F. Vechey (nee Synko), 89, late Munster formerly of Highland, made the transition on 12/11/18. Preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph, whom she was married to for 49 years. Also preceded in death by her son, Dale and sister, Pat Polak. She is survived by Philip (Becky), Paul (Mui); daughter-in-law: Sue (late Dale) and Alison (Jeff) Kruse, 13 grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren; sister Gwen (Andy) Paramantgis and sister-in-law Nancy (Gene) Kuklinski along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday December 18, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 3:30 p.m., at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday December 19, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church-3025 Highway, Highland, IN 46322, Fr. Edward Moszur officiating. A visitation will be held at 9:30am until the time of service.
LaVerne was born in East Chicago, went to Roosevelt High School, class of 1947. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Grace Church and spent many years volunteering at Community Hospital gift shop. LaVerne lived long enough to see her beloved Cubs win the World Series she enjoyed. She loved singing, golfing, traveling to Seattle and Florida, getting together with family and friends. She also enjoyed making pierogies with the family, reading her favorite author James Patterson, playing cards, gambling with family and friends.
Memorial donations in LaVerne's memory may be made to the Share Foundation.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at: