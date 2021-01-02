ST. JOHN, IN - LaVerne M. Szypczak (nee Maday), age 70, late of St. John formerly of Munster, passed away December 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard for 48 years. Loving mother of Gregory Szypczak and John (Nicole) Szypczak. Cherished grandmother of Mark and Cole Szypczak. Dearest sister of Thomas (Sierra) Maday, Henry (Sandra) Maday Jr., Sandra (Michael) Fiumara, Kathleen (Roland) Pagel, George (Justine) Maday, Lawrence (Lorna) Maday, and the late Arlene (Richard) Ruud. Dear sister in law of Henry (late Barbara) Szypczak, Wanda (Joseph) Kamedula, and the late Edward Szypczak. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Henry Sr. and Adeline Maday.

LaVerne was the Business Manager at Maday's Greenhouse, which was in her family for two generations She worked together with many of her family members for over 40 years. She was recently retired and enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and especially her two grandsons. LaVerne loved to vacation with her best friend Patty and her husband Lee. At home she enjoyed spending time with her husband while working in their yard. She also enjoyed playing Bingo with friends. LaVerne loved to shop and always had gifts for those she loved. She was a care taker, a provider, and always worried about everyone else before herself.