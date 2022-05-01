 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LaVerne Murphy (nee Pouch)

Aug. 6, 1929 - April 20, 2022

HAMMOND - Heaven opened it's gates to LaVerne (nee Pouch) Murphy of Hammond on April 20, 2022. She was 92 years young.

Preceded in death by husband of 59 years, Robert; and beloved daughter, Patty (Smith).

Survived by son, Michael (Alice); and son-in-law, Bob (Wendy) Smith; grandchildren: Melanie, Eric, and Kyle; great-granddaughter, Rylen; close family members: Laura, Russ (Barb), and Mary Ann; special friends: Maria of Texas and Barbara W.

LaVerne loved them all. Her soul is now free to get back to being on the go, and strike up conversation with anyone over a cup of coffee.

In lieu of flowers, she requested to say a prayer, donate to a charity, or bake cookies for some friends.

Cremation took place at Hillside Funeral Home.

Tags

