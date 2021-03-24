LaVerne Skarupa

Beloved wife of the late John F. Skarupa; loving mother of Mark Anthony (Hope) Skarupa, Linnea (Dave) Grombka and John Anthony (Carla) Skarupa; devoted grandmother of Jennifer Nicole Skarupa, Dustin Jared Skarupa, Melissa Skaro, Joseph Skaro, Laura (Al) Wachowski, Johnny (Lauren) Skarupa, Ryan Anthony Skarupa, Marissa Ariel Skarupa, Jessica DeAnn Eubanks, Kyle Lane Eubanks, William Dalton Patterson and Derrick Patterson; great-grandmother of Parker Skarupa, Monroe Juliana Skarupa, Harlow Skarupa, Konner Skarupa, Jack Albert, Henry Albert, Coco Wachowski and Ophelia Wachowski; loving sister of Myles (Rosemary) Feltenberger, and the late Lorraine (late Tony) Waznonis; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Cecilia Feltenberger.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a wake service at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Prayer service Friday, March 26, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 768 Lincoln Ave., Calumet City, IL, for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery – Calumet City, IL. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com.