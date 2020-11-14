 Skip to main content
LaVerne T. Welton

LaVerne T. Welton

VALPARAISO, IN — LaVerne T. Welton, 89, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born April 19, 1931, in Gary, IN, to Archie and Lela (Guess) Turley.

LaVerne is survived by her children, Debbie (Michael) Travis, James (Cheryl) Welton and Mary (Stan) Stepancevich; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James D. Welton; sons, William Archie and Don Welton; and siblings, Lonnie Turley, Hazel Carver and Nora Lape.

Following cremation a private burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso, is handling arrangements.

